Hawkins aims to be like Sonny Bill

TEENAGE Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins is modelling his game on Sonny Bill Williams and Jonathan Davies as he looks to make his mark at senior level.Despite his tender age, 19-year-old Hawkins, who is the son of former Aberavon centre David Hawkins, has seen plenty of PRO14 action this season, and is also a key member of Wales’ U20s squad.“I’ve always liked a bit of Sonny Bill Williams and Jonathan Davies,” said Hawkins when asked what players he models his game on. “When I grew up, I used to go and watch my old man play. He was a half tidy rugby player,...