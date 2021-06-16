Guy Thompson to leave Ealing Trailfinders

Guy Thompson will leave Ealing Trailfinders and return to old club Jersey Reds this summer.

The No.8 spent two years at the Island club after making the move from Richmond in 2011, helping Reds to the National One title in his first season and preserving the club’s Championship status a year later.

Dai Young signed Thompson for Wasps where he would make more than 100 appearances before making the switch to Leicester Tigers.

Currently contesting the Championship play-off final against Saracens with Ealing, 34-year-old Thompson will move to Jersey at the end of the month.

“When I first spoke to Harvey and heard about the opportunity I was really excited,” said Thompson.

“I owe so much to Jersey after getting my first professional contract with the club, so it’s great to have the chance to return and give as much back as I can.

“With my Dad being from Jersey and having family here it feels like I’m coming home – I left previously because I had the chance to play in the Premiership and now I’ll be coming full circle.”

Excited to announce that @GuyThompson87 is on his way back to the Island – Reds' latest signing for the 2021/22 season 🙌🇯🇪🏉 Details: https://t.co/sptEKWypwf pic.twitter.com/ZalXRu2FgR — Jersey Reds (@jerseyrfc) June 16, 2021

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “One thing that stood out when I spoke to Guy was that he wanted to return to Jersey and give something back.

“He has experienced what it takes to play professionally in the top flight and it will be invaluable to have him working alongside what is generally a pretty young squad, as well as contributing very significantly on the field himself.”