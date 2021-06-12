Dombrandt: Bristol victories ‘count for nothing’

ALEX Dombrandt denies Bristol will have either a psychological or physical advantage over Quins when the teams do playoff battle on Saturday.

Bears have beaten Quins twice this season and London Irish’s positive Covid results meant they enjoyed a weekend rest.

But Dombrandt claimed: “We will be more than ready when we get to Ashton Gate. It’s massively exciting times for this club and we’d love to get our hands on that trophy. We know how good a side Bristol are having lost to them twice. But what happened in those games will mean little for what goes on next weekend.

“They beat us at Ashton...