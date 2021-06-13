Sean O’Brien urges Ireland to blood players in Premiership

SEAN O’Brien believes Ireland should relax their rule which all but bars players being selected for the national squad if they move outside the country and use leagues like the Premiership to develop players.

O’Brien, the Ireland and Lions flanker who joined London Irish in 2019 after spending 11 years at Leinster, said his preconceptions about the Premiership were quickly shattered and that it was a tournament which quickly turned boys into men.

“I did not realise how tough this league was,” said the 34-year-old O’Brien, who has one year left on his contract with Irish. “I was in the PRO...