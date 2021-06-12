Hardy eager for Peel tips

KIERAN Hardy believes the no-nonsense coaching of Dwayne Peel can help take him to the next level after a breakthrough season with Wales.Scrum-half Hardy, 25, is looking to add to his four caps this summer after being selected for the July matches with Canada and Argentina.Hardy helped Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title and scored a try in a strong performance against England before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the rest of the Championship.Hardy missed the final cut for Lions selection but he has come a long way in a short space of time and is relishing the prospect ...