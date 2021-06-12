Cuthbert: Winner’s medal would ease pain of last season

By NEIL FISSLER

ALEX Cuthbert would love nothing more than to leave Exeter Chiefs this summer with a Premiership winner’s medal safely tucked into his pocket.The Wales and Lions winger is set to end an injury-ravaged three-year stint at Sandy Park after putting pen to paper on a deal to join fellow Chief Tomas Francis at Ospreys.Cuthbert, 31, was a member of the Chiefs side that lost the 2019 Premiership final to Saracens in his first season following his switch from the Cardiff.He was then forced to sit on the sidelines with a “significant muscle tear” when the ...