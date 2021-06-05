Sale 45-12 Harlequins: Depleted Quins torn to shreds by Sharks

NOTHING, it seems, can stop Sale Sharks right now.

Not the absence of Manu Tuilagi and certainly not play-off rivals Harlequins, who made ten changes and were obliterated by Sale’s relentless energy, forward dominance and ruthless finishing.

Alex Sanderson’s title- chasing side were dealt a blow when Tuilagi was ruled out after coming into “close contact” with an unnamed member of Sale’s staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

It did not matter. Sanderson’s men marched to a club record-extending eighth consecutive Premiership victory which reaffirmed them as genuine title contenders.

Sander...