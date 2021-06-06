Preview: Sam Matavesi lies in wait for his Lion pal Luke



SAM Matavesi aims to be the teacher and not the student when he and fellow Truro College graduate Luke Cowan-Dickie get down to some serious front row work today.

Northampton hooker Matavesi, 29, is relishing the chance to prove his set-piece might against an opponent he knows well and rates highly.

Saints and Chiefs clash at Franklin’s Gardens with the visitors looking in good shape to retain their title while Saints have only pride to play for having missed out on the play-offs but sealed Champions Cup rugby for next season.

“Luke and I went to college together and he’s now one of the b...