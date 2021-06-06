RFU will get backing for 14-club Premiership

SOUNDINGS taken by The Rugby Paper strongly suggest that the proposed moratorium on Premiership promotion-relegation will be passed by the RFU Council when they meet later this month.

However, the proposal is likely to be presented in two stages to make it more palatable for those who are implacably opposed to such a draconian measure.

With no relegation this season either Saracens or Ealing Trailfinders will be promoted into the Premiership for 2021/22 making it a 13-club competition after their two-legged play-off final over the next two Sundays.

At the end of that season there will be ...