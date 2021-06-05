Move on, says ‘liar’ Lam after fracas

PAT LAM last night likened the touchline row to the old days and urged everyone to “move on.”
However, the controversy is sure to be the subject of a RFU enquiry.
The Bristol boss got caught up in an argument with Leicester counterpart Steve Borthwick.
TV pictures captured the row with Borthwick allegedly calling Lam a ‘liar’ over how Bristol had logged the half-time substitution of John Afoa.
Referee Ian Tempest at one stage said he was a “ref not a doctor”.
Lam said: “It’s not great what happened. But it’s like how we played in the old days when there were fights and arguments. You dust do...
