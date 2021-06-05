Leicester 23-26 Bristol: Tempers fray as Bears thwart Tigers’ big finish

BRISTOL’S individual brilliance edged this ferocious contest which will be remembered more for the furore of the finale.
Leicester’s memorable comeback fell just short as the teams finished in a mass brawl following a dispute over front row substitutions.
The match had become increasingly fraught as 6,500 Leicester fans roared on their dominant pack.
Referee Ian Tempest repeatedly penalised Bristol and eventually yellow-carded substitute prop Nahuel Chaparro.
This decision triggered a touchline debate which became bad tempered as team bosses Steve Borthwick and Pat Lam joined the fray.
Leic...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login