Tigers fans help drive our recruitment says Youngs

By ADAM HATHAWAY

Crowd pleaser: Leicester scrum-half Ben YoungsBEN YOUNGS welcomed back the Leicester faithful claiming the fanatical Tigers support was an important tool in recruiting star names to the club.The club sold 6,100 tickets for yesterday’s clash with Bristol, limited by Covid restrictions, the first time they had welcomed supporters to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for more than a year.Leicester have not had a home match with fans since the return of partial crowds began, playing the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier at Twickenham and away at Worcester.In rec...