Alun Wyn can prove his doubters wrong, like I did – Matfield

By STEFFAN THOMAS

VICTOR Matfield knows what it’s like to have your age questioned on the eve of a Lions series.Matfield, one of the greatest lock forwards to have played the game, carried on until the 2015 World Cup aged 38, but six years before that he had to prove doubters wrong when he helped his South African team to a 2-1 series victory over the Lions.Critics in South Africa doubt whether Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, 35, still has mileage left on the clock.But Matfield, who faced Jones 12 times over the course of a 127-cap Test career says world rugby’s most cap...