Eddie wants extra Currys to keep England on the boil

By ADAM HATHAWAY

EDDIE Jones has already marked the card of his young guns telling them to gain inspiration from Tom Curry as their journey to the 2023 World Cup starts this summer.The England head coach will name his party for games against USA and Canada next week with 11 British & Irish Lions unavailable and a raft of senior players expected to be rested.Those Tests, and an A game against Scotland, will give some youngsters a chance to muscle into the squad – just as Curry and Sam Underhill did four years ago.Then the young back rowers were blooded on a short tour to ...