High-tempo Quins’ better fit for Wallace than Tigers

Excited: Luke Wallace with Quins on FridayLUKE Wallace rejoined Harlequins from Leicester last week and reckons the mood at the Stoop hints at a return to the glory days for the club.Flanker Wallace made 169 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2019 before joining Coventry then pitching up at Welford Road.He was back on Quins duty on Friday night against Sale for the first time in two years with his side already qualified for the play-offs.And he is already sensing the optimism around the place which is similar to the one generated by Conor O’Shea when he was in charge...