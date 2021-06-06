Rugby league ace Kevin Sinfield may join Leicester Tigers

KEVIN Sinfield is rumoured to be a target for Leicester Tigers in what would be a sensational cross-code switch.
Tigers are looking at their backroom team and believe the 40-year-old would be a good addition despite his lack of Rugby Union coaching experience.
Sinfield, MBE, is a legend of Rugby League and has been serving as Leeds Rhinos’ director of rugby since 2018, following a hugely successful 19-year playing career with the Head- ingley-based club. The Rhinos, who won the Challenge Cup last year, are currently languishing in eighth place in the Super League table after eight rounds....
