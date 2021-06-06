EXCLUSIVE: Lions duo Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes wanted by Toulouse

EUROPEAN champions Toulouse are looking to make a double swoop on Northampton Saints to take Lions pair Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes to the Top 14 next season.

Toulouse are willing to make highly lucrative offerers to both Wales flyhalf Bigger, 31, and England lock Lawes, 32, to move to the Stade Ernest- Wallon – but they would require both players to pull out of the Lions tour to South Africa.

Swansea-born Biggar, who has won 92 Wales caps, moved to Franklin’s Gardens from his hometown club, the Ospreys, in 2018.

Lawes has spent the whole of his career in the East Midlands and penned a ...