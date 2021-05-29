Marler: Fans got us over the line

JOE Marler couldn’t hide his delight at having fans back at The Stoop as Quins booked their place in next month’s play-offs.“It is unbelievable to have the fans back,” he said. “I used to think I played rugby just for the money, a bit of a mercenary, and then the fans went away and it has been soulless and horrible.“Would I go as far as saying we wouldn’t have come back when we went behind in the second half ? Maybe, they lifted us a lot.”Quins assistant coach Jerry Flannery said: “It was actually unenjoyable but I’...