Henry Slade issues statement in response to vaccine story

England and Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade has given added context to his decision to not receive a Covid-19 vaccine until he feels it is safe to do so.

In an interview with the Telegraph on Thursday, the Type 1 diabetic expressed his wariness over receiving the vaccine despite its approval by both Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the arm of the health department which issues vaccines for use, and the charity Diabetes UK.

Slade was reported as saying he would ‘not have a vaccine, I don’t agree with it at all’ and has been widely condemned on social media over the last 24 hours.

In response, the 28-year-old encouraged those who have been offered the vaccine to make their own judgement free from his own.

“Following an article in today’s Telegraph newspaper, I would like to make the following statement,” Slade said.

“The comments attributed to me in regards to the Covid-19 vaccination form a very small part of an exclusive interview I had with the newspaper, which was set up to talk about living with Type-1 diabetes.

“Not only as a professional sportsman, but also a person who has to closely monitor my health levels every day, I am acutely aware of the importance of vaccines and the role it plays in helping save lives.

“From my own personal experience, I have encountered issues in the past with the use of vaccines and I am continually wary around this area. That said, I have no hidden agenda against the current, nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“When the time comes for me to make an informed decision on whether or not I take up the option of having the vaccination, I will of course consider the thoughts of my family and friends, the latest Government advice, as well as all others around me.

“In no way whatsoever am I offering advice to the general public as to the pros and cons of the vaccination programme, everyone has a right to their own opinion on this matter, but given my past experiences, I wish to make the correct decision for myself.”