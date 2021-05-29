Baxter calls for clarity on fans return

EXETER director of rugby Rob Baxter says clubs must get some definitive guidance on when they can have full crowds back in grounds.Just over 3,000 people will be at Exeter’s game with Newcastle today as Covid-19 rules are relaxed.Baxter says the pandemic has cost Exeter “millions” of pounds with almost all their games behind closed doors.“We need some real guidance on when we’re going to be allowed to be thinking about full crowds,” he said.“Most sports will tell you it’s only the last few percentage of seats that get sold that are ...