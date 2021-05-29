Premiership bosses concerned by flaws in protracted review system

By PAUL REES

Man ‘upstairs’: TMO watches the actionAS CROWDS return to rugby, there are concerns about the increasing time being taken up by referrals to the television match official which leave spectators in the dark as they cannot hear what is being said.Bristol’s recent match against Gloucester finished more than two hours after it started with the first half taking up 54 minutes because of multiple reviews.The former Scotland coach Matt Williams criticised the English officials on duty for last week’s Champions Cup final between Toulouse and La Ro...