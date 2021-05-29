Rassie’s wary Lions have a grand plan to beat altitude

By DANIEL GALLAN

WARREN Gatland has “something up his sleeve” and could rewrite the script on how to beat South Africa on their own turf according to the Springboks’ director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.Erasmus, who won 36 Springbok caps, including his debut against the Lions in the third Test in 1997, said: “The way Warren Gatland has picked the side, his support staff, his assistant coaches, the way he’s selected the squad with the Scottish backline players and with Gregor (Townsend) there, I think he has a plan,” Erasmus said.“I don’t...