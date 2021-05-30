‘Fat kid’ Alex Waller brings up his 300 for Saints

NORTHAMPTON prop Alex Waller paid tribute to a band of Saints legends as he joined the 300 one-club man band yesterday.

Waller, 31, became the 23rd player since 1895 to reach the milestone this weekend against Wasps.

The front row has been at Franklin’s Gardens man and boy, scoring the winning try in the 2014 Premiership final and winning the Challenge Cup the same year, as well as playing twice for England Saxons.

But he admits he would never have made it to 300 without a helping hand at the start from some super stars in his early days.

“Bruce Reihana was captain at the time and Dylan H...