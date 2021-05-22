Crowley steps up for Azzurri

RUGBY SHORTS

BENETTON coach Kieran Crowley has replaced Franco Smith as Italy’s coach. Smith had been in the role since 2019 having succeeded Conor O’Shea, and will now become Italy’s head of high performance.Former Canada coach Crowley, 59, said: “In these five years with Benetton I’ve been able to learn and understand the country and its rugby culture, an understanding which I cannot wait to develop as head coach of the national team.”Italy have not won a game in the Six Nations since 2015.

