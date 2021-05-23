Fan power caused TV U-turn on Six Nations

THE salvation of the Six Nations from vanishing behind a television paywall is being acclaimed as another victory for people power.

Protests at the tournament being sold to Sky’s highest bidders may not have come remotely close to the mass denunciation of football’s ‘dirty dozen’ clubs but they have had the same effect. Like the European Super League, fears of the Six Nations going satellite from next season have also disappeared.

All 15 matches will continue to generate free-to-air audiences of up to ten million-a-match for four more years, BBC and ITV having secured exclusive rights unt...