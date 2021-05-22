O’Gara dismay over the ‘clear’ penalty call that never came

RONAN O’Gara refused to blame centre Levani Botia over the red card which cost La Rochelle so dearly at Twickenham.

Instead, the Irishman was upset with referee Luke Pearce for failing to award his side a clear penalty at the death – and the chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Toulouse were left to celebrate becoming the first club to be five-time European champions with the possibility of completing the double in the Top 14.

Botia’s sending off, for a dangerous tackle on full-back Maxime Medard, was the crucial moment in a game which left La Rochelle playing over 50 minutes wi...