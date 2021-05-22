Toulouse 22-17 La Rochelle: Heavyweight collision lacks real sparkle but Toulouse won’t care

PLAUDITS to Toulouse for becoming the first team to win a recordbreaking five European Cup titles, but unfortunately for a club lauded for its attacking tradition, there was not much of the fizz of champagne rugby about this lockdown of a final.

There was plenty of bulldozing physicality and sweat, but in the end not enough guile and flair to get the 10,000 fans allowed into Twickenham for this all-French final on their feet anything but fleetingly.

It took until the hour for the big bash stalemate to finally come to life, when Toulouse’s star half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Romain ...