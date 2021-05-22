Leeds Tykes off and running with stronger University links

By JON NEWCOMBE

THE rebirth of Leeds Tykes began last Saturday with a 20-19 victory over Leeds Beckett University in the opening game of the Ventur Cup.Of more significance than the result was the fact that the Leeds Tykes badge was worn again, a symbolic reminder of the halcyon days of Phil Davies, who took the club from the old Fourth Division to the Premiership, delivered the Powergen Cup and brought Heineken Cup rugby to the city of Leeds.Davies returned to the club as DoR in January 2020 when it was on its uppers and rooted to the bottom of the Championship.While not even the...