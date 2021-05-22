Howley keen for Regions job after stay with Canada

By ALEX BYWATER

ROB Howley has revealed he would love to coach in Welsh rugby again as he prepares to return to Test level against his former team this summer.The 50-year-old had a trophy-laden spell as Wales attack coach between 2008 and 2019, but was banned from the sport for 18 months for betting breaches.Now with Canada, Howley’s first match back on the international scene will, ironically, be against Wales – the country of his birth and for whom he had so much success as a player and coach.Howley, below, is committed to a Canada side who haven’t played since...