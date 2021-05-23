Highlanders centre Michael Collins has signed for Ospreys
Latest News, PRO14, Super Rugby and Top League

Highlanders ‘unsung hero’ Michael Collins hopes to star at Ospreys

on

More in Latest News:

MICHAEL Collins is confident the Ospreys can challenge for silverware over the next couple of seasons and believes he’s the man to unleash their potent back division.
The 27-year-old centre, currently with the Highlanders in Super Rugby, will join the Ospreys next season having enjoyed a brief stint at the Scarlets in 2016.
TRP understands Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is a big fan of the Welsh-qualified utility back.
“Yes, we 100 per cent can,” said Collins when asked if the Ospreys could compete for silverware. “The Ospreys are a team on the rise and I think they are going to good places...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login