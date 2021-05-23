Highlanders ‘unsung hero’ Michael Collins hopes to star at Ospreys

MICHAEL Collins is confident the Ospreys can challenge for silverware over the next couple of seasons and believes he’s the man to unleash their potent back division.

The 27-year-old centre, currently with the Highlanders in Super Rugby, will join the Ospreys next season having enjoyed a brief stint at the Scarlets in 2016.

TRP understands Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is a big fan of the Welsh-qualified utility back.

“Yes, we 100 per cent can,” said Collins when asked if the Ospreys could compete for silverware. “The Ospreys are a team on the rise and I think they are going to good places...