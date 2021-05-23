Young Tigers are set to roar again says Kay

Despite not emulating the cup success of their footballing neighbours, Ben Kay believes Leicester Tigers are on track to vie for top honours again.

The senior roles played by standout signings Matias Moroni and Jasper Wiese combined with the emergence of youngsters Jack van Poortvliet and Joe Heyes has seen everything fall into place in Steve Borthwick’s first full season in charge.

But credit shouldn’t be solely given to Borthwick following years of Tigers being disparaged for their trophy cabinet being bare-laden of a major trophy since they won the Premiership in 2013.

“It is a really in...