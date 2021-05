EXETER winger Jack Nowell may miss the rest of the regular season after spraining medial knee ligaments.The 28-year-old hobbled off in last week’s win over Worcester. It was only his third match of the season after toe surgery in October and then a hamstring problem in March.“It’s a bit of a crippling blow for him seeing as he only just got back fit,” said Exeter boss Rob Baxter“Hopefully this won’t be the end of his season and we’ll see him before the end.”

...