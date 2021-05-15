Amor leaves as Eddie takes over as attack coach

ENGLAND attack coach Simon Amor has stepped down after 16 months in the role while skills coach Jason Ryles will also leave the set-up.Ryles was due to arrive for the 2021 Six Nations but did not travel from Australia because of Covid-19 concerns.England’s attack came under fire as they finished a disappointing fifth in the tournament.An RFU statement said it and Amor had “mutually decided to part company”.Ryles said he has chosen to stay in Australia in the best interests of his young family as a result of the challenges presented by the pandemic.The RFU gave t...