Captain Tom promises fight to the finish at Twickenham

By PAUL REES

NO English club has appeared in European finals than Leicester, but it will be a first for the Tigers on Friday night when they face Montpellier at Twick- enham in front of 10,000 spectators.Their finals have all come in the Champions Cup, but they have become the tenth Premiership club to reach the last stage of the Challenge Cup, a competition they have been involved in for only the last two seasons after slipping down the Premiership table.Bath have also played in five European finals, four in the Challenge Cup, and only Toulouse appeared in more Champi- ons Cup fi...