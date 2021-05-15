Saints sign Augustus but Owen’s off

NORTHAMPTON Saints have signed South African No.8 Juarno Augustus for next season but are losing New Zealand prop Owen Franks to the Hurricanes.Augustus, 23, will join the club in July, having represented Currie Cup side Western Province and the Stormers in Super Rugby since 2017.The 23-year-old was player of the tournament at the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.“We’re really excited to be bringing Juarno into our group, as his level of talent is clear to see,” said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.“Juarno is already big and powerful, and we...