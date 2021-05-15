De Glanville eager to send Bath pals off with a splash

By ADAM HATHAWAY
TRPProbyn: RFU must source different England players>> Page 29TOM DE GLANVILLE is determined to give Bath’s departing stars a rousing send off as the west country outfit bid to confirm top flight European rugby next season.Welsh fly-half Rhys Priestland is heading to Cardiff, No.8 Zach Mercer if off to Montpellier and centre Jonathan Joseph has been linked with a move to Toulon.Wasps-bound lock Elliott Stooke is another baling out of a squad whose last chance of silverware went up in smoke when they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Mo...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login