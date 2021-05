LONDON Irish intend to apply for a Premier XVs franchise when the RFU open the bidding process for the next intake of women’s teams in 2023.England’s 2014 World Cup-winning assistant coach Graham Smith has been named women’s head of performance at Irish.He said: “The club has a passion and vision to take women’s rugby at London Irish to the next level.”In 2020 Exeter Women and Sale Women joined the league at the expense of Richmond and Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

