Laumape wages will bring salary cap queries

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN
Confirmation of Ngani Laumape’s long-expected move from Hurricanes to Stade Francais was – unsurprisingly – rugby’s headlinemaker of the week in both hemispheres. But the bigger Top 14 news was hidden by the bright lights of the 15-cap All Black.Intriguingly, if reports from New Zealand are accurate, the centre will be on a salary of some €830,000 a year – more than Gael Fickou, who was shipped on to Racing 92 in part to ensure Stade Francais could comply with salary cap regulations.The club took advantage of th...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login