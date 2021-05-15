Laumape wages will bring salary cap queries

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Confirmation of Ngani Laumape’s long-expected move from Hurricanes to Stade Francais was – unsurprisingly – rugby’s headlinemaker of the week in both hemispheres. But the bigger Top 14 news was hidden by the bright lights of the 15-cap All Black.Intriguingly, if reports from New Zealand are accurate, the centre will be on a salary of some €830,000 a year – more than Gael Fickou, who was shipped on to Racing 92 in part to ensure Stade Francais could comply with salary cap regulations.The club took advantage of th...