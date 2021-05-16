Rob Howley happy with Canada scriptwriter

ROB Howley is relishing his return to Wales this summer as part of Canada’s coaching team under Kingsley Jones.
The former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half was banned from rugby for 18 months in 2019 for betting breaches – nine of them suspended – and found himself in a “dark tunnel” of deep trauma.
“It was certainly the most testing time of my life and I’m glad I’m through that now,” Howley said.
“It’s about looking forward now, to a summer tour back in Wales. I can smile again.
“The script of playing against Wales first game back, you couldn’t write it really. There’s something...
