Martin Gleeson set to replace Amor with England

EDDIE JONES has cleared the way for Martin Gleeson to link up with his England coaching set-up after announcing that Simon Amor was leaving Twickenham.

Blindside exclusively revealed on April 10 that former Great Britain and England Super League centre Gleeson would be leaving Wasps after two years at the club and joining the RFU.

Amor came in for stinging criticism during the Six Nations and has paid the price following an internal review of England’s performance.

Jones is set to take care of England’s attack for the summer Tests against the US Eagles and Canada, confirmed last...