Rory Sutherland will dodge interest from Worcester Warriors

WORCESTER Warriors look set to miss out on signing Scotland loosehead Rory Sutherland who could either move to France or stay in PRO14.

Hawick-born Sutherland, 28, is still looking to leave Edinburgh this summer, but it won’t be to Sixways with top French outfit La Rochelle looking at him.

Ronan O’Gara has put him on his wanted list as he seeks to strengthen both sides of his front row this summer.

Ulster are also interested in him after Jack McGrath had a double hip operation, and they are waiting for the full outcome before they make Sutherland a firm offer.

...