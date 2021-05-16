Denny Solomona has talks with Bristol Bears boss Lam



DENNY SOLOMONA has spoken to Bristol Bears about a switch to Ashton Gate next season and is now weighing up what he wants to do next.

The England winger is due to be under contract at Sale next season, but the Sharks have allowed him to speak to the Bears boss, his fellow Auckland native, Pat Lam.

Solomona, 27, switched codes to join the Sharks five years ago from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

He signed a four-year contract extension with the Sharks in February 2018 but has made only six appearances this season.

He has scored 47 tries in 92 appearances in all competitions for the...