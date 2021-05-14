Simon Amor and Jason Ryles step down from Eddie Jones’ coaching staff

England coaches Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their roles with the senior men’s team.

Amor and the RFU have mutually decided to part company so that he can explore new opportunities, whilst Ryles has chosen to stay in Australia with his family due to the challenges created by COVID-19.

Amor joined the RFU in 2013 to head up the men’s Sevens programme. During his time, he led Team GB Sevens men to silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the England Sevens men to silver at the 2018 World Cup, and bronze for the England men’s and women’s teams at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also oversaw the integration of the men’s and women’s programmes and helped both teams qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

He moved to work with the men’s XVs as attack coach in 2020 and was part of the England coaching staff that won that year’s Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup.

Ryles joined England on a full-time basis as skills coach in October 2020, after winning the NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm. He was also a key part of the coaching staff for the successful Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

For England’s summer series of fixtures, the team will be led by head coach Eddie Jones, along with his two assistants John Mitchell and Matt Proudfoot. Jones will oversee the attacking coaching.

Recruitment will begin in parallel for a new attack coach as England work towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“My seven and a half years with the RFU has been a fantastic experience. Leading the England Sevens programme to success, including all we achieved culturally, and bringing together the men’s and women’s game, is something I look back on with real pride,” said Amor.

“I will always be grateful to Eddie for providing me with the opportunity to coach my country’s senior XVs team and to further develop my skills amongst some of the best and most experienced players and coaches in the game.

“I take with me some brilliant lifelong memories & friendships. I want to thank everyone at the RFU for their professionalism and support and I look forward to taking all I’ve learned into the next stage of my career.”

Ryles said: “Due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, the uncertainly around international travel and in the best interests of my young family, I have made the difficult decision to leave my coaching role with England Rugby.

“I would like to sincerely thank Eddie Jones and the RFU for the opportunity to be part of the organisation and coaching staff, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as part of the England team and have learnt a lot in a short period of time.

“It has been a privilege to have had to the opportunity to work in a world class program and alongside Eddie and some of the best rugby players in England. I wish the team all the best for their upcoming Summer tour.”

Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their coaching roles with the senior men’s team. More ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 14, 2021

Eddie Jones said: “I’d like to thank Simon and Jason for their contributions to England.

“I would like to commend Simon’s outstanding diligence and his hard work, and I have no doubt he will find a role soon that suits him perfectly.

“With Jason, the COVID-19 restrictions have proved too difficult for him and his family to overcome, which we fully understand but are disappointed for us and the team.

“They both leave with the best wishes of everyone involved with England and for their future pursuits in the game.”