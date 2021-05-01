Controller Ross Byrne takes reins for 100th Leinster cap

ROSS Byrne will win his 100th Leinster cap today against La Rochelle.

The fly-half, 26, has been named to start in place of the injured Johnny Sexton with Luke McGrath captaining the province from scrum-half.

Byrne made his debut for Leinster off the bench away to Edinburgh in Leo Cullen’s first game in charge in September 2015. He has scored five tries and 612 points as well as winning 13 caps for Ireland.

Leinster lock Devin Toner said: “At this stage in Europe you just want to play the best teams. We did really well against Exeter Chiefs and La Rochelle are one of the best teams in Eur...