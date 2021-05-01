Maxime Medard’s 11-year wait over at last at Toulouse

MAXIME Medard, who was playing his 350th game for Toulouse, is thrilled to make the showpiece event again.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “When I was a member of the winning team in 2010 I naively told myself that I might get to lift the Cup quite often. Eleven years on I now will hopefully get to play in another final!

“Perhaps we can make history with a fifth title.”

Medard is hopeful the fans can enjoy the experience up close.

“The fervour of the supporters in the city had been immense this week even though they could not attend the game. I can not wait for those supporters to cheer us on in t...