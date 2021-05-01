This top ten would have a real pop at the Springboks | Jeremy Guscott

THERE are some seasons before a Lions tour when so many players are putting their hands up that there are must-go candidates everywhere.

It has not been like that with the 2021 Lions, and Warren Gatland will not have an easy job when the head coach names his squad for the South Africa tour on Thursday, because there will be lots of close calls between players who have not been able to make an unanswerable case.

I have struggled to find ten players who I consider to be ‘musts’ during a strange season in which the pandemic has left its mark– but here are the players that he can build a succ...