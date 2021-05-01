Evans suffers leg fracture

HARLEQUINS flanker Will Evans will not play again this season after fracturing a tibia. Evans, 24, was injured in Quins’ 25-21 win over London Irish last Saturday.“I can’t even begin to tell you how gutted and sad I feel currently,” he said on Instagram. “A fractured tibia puts me out for the rest of a season that promises so much.”Evans has scored three tries in 14 Premiership starts this season.Harlequins will also be without centre Andre Esterhuizen, who has been banned for six weeks after being sent off for elbowing Irish centre Curtis...