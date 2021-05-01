Williams joins Willi at the Warriors

Signing: Owen WilliamsWORCESTER have signed Owen Williams from the Red Hurricanes in Japan. The 29-year-old former Leicester and Gloucester fly-half, who can also play centre, moved to Japan in June 2020 to play under former Cherry & Whites boss Johan Ackermann.That made him ineligible to play for Wales – which will remain the case at Sixways, where he will link up with former Gloucester teammate Willi Heinz.Williams has won three caps since his debut against Tonga in 2017.Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas said: “I haven’t worked with Owen before but ...