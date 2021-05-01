Pros and cons for Gats

PREMIERSHIP players from clubs not involved in the final will be released for the British and Irish Lions’ warmup game against Japan on June 26.The match at Murrayfield is on the same day as the Premiership final and the league said that in future it would not release players until after that match.Warren Gatland names his tour squad on Thursday May 6.Wales wing and centre George North, 29, has been ruled out of the tour after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.Wasps forward Joe ...