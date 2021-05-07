Alex Sanderson has changed the Sale culture, says Arron Reed

SALE wing Arron Reed says the Sharks have become a ‘brotherhood’ since Alex Sanderson took charge just over 100 days ago.

The former England U18 flyer has scored three tries in his last three outings, having taken 17 Premiership games to break his duck.

Reed, 21, said: “Since ‘Sands’ has come in he’s made everyone feel more of a brotherhood vibe and the culture has changed quite a bit. It feels different, we’re all playing for each other, we’re building week on week.

“Even in close games like at Sixways we made sure we won at the end. We’ve also beaten Bristol away so we’re confident we c...